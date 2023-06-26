Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Thousands of friends, family and officers are paying their respects to fallen Pennsylvania State Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr.

On Monday morning, the funeral procession began in Rougeau’s hometown of Corry, Pennsylvania, and ended at the Bayfront Convention Center.

There are two public viewings taking place on Monday. The second is happening until 8 pm. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Bayfront Convention Center in downtown Erie.

The procession will then travel from the Bayfront Convention Center back to Bracken Funeral Home in Corry once services are completed.

“We’re all coming out today just to show our respect to him. When one goes down we all go down a little bit. So we all like to show the family support, show our departments support. It’s nice to see other departments coming in as well, and showing their respect and support for the trooper,” said Trooper Cindy Schick, Pennsylvania State Police.

The 29-year-old was killed Saturday, June 17, when a gunman shot through the windshield of his patrol car in Juniata County.