ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football player is being recognized for a special honor.

Waverly junior lineman Kam Hills has been nominated for USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award. Hills has been placed in a nomination group with several other notable student-athletes in New York. Fans can vote for Hills at USA Football online and if he wins his nominee group then Kam advances for an opportunity to win the overall top honor.

The award honors a student-athlete who shines in their respective community while showcasing dedication, commitment and character. Presented by the Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants, Hills is the epitome of this honor.

Below, the description of Hills’ passion for Waverly High School and his community that was submitted for nomination.

Kam Hills; Waverly High School (Waverly, NY) –

Character- A giant in stature…6’1″ 340…Kam is loved by all the students and especially the youngsters in our community. Kids look up to him for his kindness, and he always has a smile on his face. He loves to joke around with the young kids, and they seem to always be climbing all over him.

To learn more on how to vote for Kam and support the Heart of a Giant Award, visit their website here: https://usafootball.com/programs/recognition-awards/heartofagiant/