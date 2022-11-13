AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 13TH: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 13TH: 30°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:55 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:48 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cloudy skies start off today in the Twin Tiers, but lake-effect rain and snow showers move in later. More details below:

TODAY:

Lake-effect rain and snow showers move into the Twin Tiers along with breezy northwesterly winds. The wind direction is due to a low pressure system just north of the region. Highs reach the mid 40’s.

TONIGHT:

Rain and snow shifts to mainly snow showers early overnight. Conditions clear out later as high pressure starts building into the Twin Tiers. Lows in the mid 20’s. Wet and slippery roads possible.

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny and dry on Monday due to high pressure building even more into the region. Slightly cooler as northwesterly winds bring in cooler air. High temperatures reach 44 degrees. Overnight, staying dry with clear skies, but cloud cover builds up ahead of a strong low pressure system. Lows in the mid 20’s.

THIS WEEK:

Cloud cover continues building up this Tuesday. A slight chance of a wintry mix overnight as the low pressure system’s circulation brings lake-effect showers into the region. Lake-effect showers continue on Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions dry out late Friday and into the next weekend. Temperatures remain below average, but only reach the upper 30’s on Saturday after a cold front moves out.

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF LAKE EFFECT RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BELOW AVERAGE TEMPERATURES

HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, WINTRY MIX OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, MUCH COOLER

HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

