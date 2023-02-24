ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Southport Correctional Facility remains dormant after its abrupt closing last year. It left hundreds of staff members without employment, and inmates displaced to prisons across the state.

We asked, “With the prison still closed, what do you want to see the Southport Correctional Facility used for?”

Our Facebook viewers expressed their opinions, stating they would like to see a possible Recreational center for kids, substance abuse treatment center, or even a Wal-Mart so shopping for clothes is no longer a burden.

We also asked our state representatives for their thoughts on the matter, here is what they had to say,

Rodney J. Strange Chemung County Legislator said, “We don’t understand it, we don’t know why it was closed,” Strange said. “We would certainly much rather have it reopened as a prison. As of right now, there is nothing planned for that facility,” he said.

Phil Palmesano our New York state representative said, “We invested over 30-40 million dollars into that facility to make it a state-of-the-art facility. To deal with the rehabilitation of our inmates and now it’s closed, and I don’t get it. I don’t know what their plan is.”