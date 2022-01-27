Big Ben announces retirement from Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has officially announced his retirement.

In an over two minutes long video uploaded to Roethlisberger’s Twitter account, he thanked his fans, reminisced on his years of football and time with Pittsburgh. Rothlisberger sat alongside his family while announcing his retirement from the National Football League.

Rothlisberger finished his incredible 18-year career, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with three visits to the Super Bowl (XL, XLIII, and XLV) with wins against the Seattle Seahawks (XL) and Arizona Cardinals (XLIII).

Big Ben finishes his career with a 165-81-1 (.670) career regular-season record as a starting quarterback. Those 165 wins are the most in Steelers franchise history and fifth-most in NFL history.

In his career, Rothlisberger finishes with a long resume of accolades, including six Pro Bowl selections (2007, ’11, ’14-17), 18-time AFC Offensive Player of the Week, and Steelers’ 2013 Walter Payton Man of the Year, just to name a few.

As for the Steelers franchise, Rothlisberger sits in first place in 70 different regular season and post-season franchise records.