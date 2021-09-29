Injury Report

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported three more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county's total to 207.

One individual was a male resident of the Village of Arkport who died at the age of 80, one was a male resident of the City of Hornell who died at the age of 52, and one was a male resident of the Town of Bath who died at age 79.