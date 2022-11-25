BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills star pass rusher Von Miller left Thursday’s game against the Lions after suffering a right knee injury in the second quarter. He was ruled out for the game shortly after being taken to the locker room on a cart, raising concerns that the injury could keep him for the remainder of the season.

But the Bills reportedly received a dose of good news Friday after Miller’s MRI. According to ESPN, NFL Network and CBS Sports, Miller did not suffer an ACL tear, which could have sidelined him for 9-12 months.

However, Miller did suffer other damage to the knee, according to the reports. He is expected to miss at least the next two games while resting the injury and gathering other medical opinions.

“He’ll have surgery — the question is now or after the season,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. If he plays, it’ll be with a brace, CBS’ Josina Anderson said.

It’s also possible the injury could still be season-ending, ESPN’s Adam Schefter added.

The Bills signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract this offseason. His team-leading 8.0 sacks are tied for 10th-most in the NFL. The two-time Super Bowl champ is the league’s active leader in career sacks (123.5) and ranks 19th all-time, since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

Miller’s injury is a big blow for the Bills, who are already thin at edge rusher. Starting defensive end Greg Rousseau missed the last three games with an ankle injury, and replacement A.J. Epenesa missed Thursday’s game with an ankle injury.

DEs Boogie Basham and Shaq Lawson both played season-high numbers of defensive snaps Thursday after Miller’s injury.

The Bills (8-3) visit the Patriots next Thursday, then have 10 days off before hosting the Jets.