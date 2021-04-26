NFL Draft 2021: Nights 2 and 3 performers announced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The 2021 NFL Draft has announced the entertainers set to appear during Night 2 and Night 3.

Grammy-nominated rock and soul band, Black Pumas, will perform in Cleveland on Friday, April 30.

Machine Gun Kelly will take the stage on May 1 to close out the NFL Draft after the last pick is made.

GRAMMY-nominated rock and soul band @BlackPumasMusic will take the stage after Night 2 of the 2021 @NFLDraft on Friday, April 30.



Watch the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by @Bose LIVE on Facebook

.@machinegunkelly will take the stage in Cleveland on Saturday, May 1 to close the @NFLDraft with a performance after the last pick is made.



Watch the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by @Bose LIVE on Facebook

Both performances will also be streamed live.

It was previously announced that Grammy-Award winners Kings of Leon will perform and lead singer of legendary rock band, Heart, Ann Wilson will sing the National Anthem as part of the draft opening festivities at the Draft Theater in Cleveland on Thursday, April 29.

The NFL says the following local talent will also perform at the NFL Draft Concert Series:

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s All-City Choir will perform live a special rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Cover group, The Sunrise Jones will serve as the house band providing entertainment with a variety of music genres in between draft selections on Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30.

According to a press release, the full concert schedule is as follows: