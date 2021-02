Super Bowl Sunday is a big day for football and restaurants, but the chains that will likely benefit the most from feeding hungry fans have already seen their sales soar during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, only Thanksgiving tops Super Bowl Sunday as the largest eating holiday.

Super Bowl Sunday is its busiest day of the year for Pizza Hut.

Domino’s typically delivers about 2 million pies, up 30 % from a typical Sunday.