PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The Keystone State is home to many greats, from singers to actors, but what about in the football world? There are a lot of Hall of Fame players from the Commonwealth that you might not know.
These Hall of Famers came from all over Pennsylvania, including 22 towns or cities that spread across 16 counties. There are even three from Central Pennsylvania!
Below are the offensive players from Pennsylvania that have been inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame, according to its website. Players from Central Pennsylvania will be bolded.
|NAME
|BIRTHPLACE
|POSITION
|TEAM(S)
|YEAR ENSHRINED
|Charles Bednarik
|Bethlehem
|OL/C/LB
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1967
|Frederick Biletnikoff
|Erie
|WR
|Oakland Raiders
|1988
|George Blanda
|Youngwood
|QB/K
|Chicago Bears
Baltimore Colts
Houston Oilers
Oakland Raiders
|1981
|James Covert
|Conway
|OL/T
|Chicago Bears
|2020
|Michael “Mike” Ditka
|Carnegie
|TE
|Chicago Bears
Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys
|2016
|Anthony “Tony” Dorsett
|Rochester
|HB/FB/RB
|Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
|1994
|Russell “Russ” Grimm
|Scottdale
|OL/G
|Washington Redskins
|2010
|Marvin Harrison
|Philadelphia
|WR
|Indianapolis Colts
|2016
|Stanley “Stan” Jones
|Altoona
|OL/G/DT
|Chicago Bears
Washington Redskins
|1991
|Leroy Kelly
|Philadelphia
|HB/FB/RB
|Cleveland Browns
|1994
|James “Jim” Kelly
|Pittsburgh
|QB
|Buffalo Bills
|2002
|Daniel “Dan” Marino, Jr.
|Pittsburgh
|QB
|Miami Dolphins
|2005
|Curtis Martin Jr.
|Pittsburgh
|HB/FB/RB
|New England Patriots
New York Jets
|2013
|Joseph “Joe” Montana Jr.
|New Eagle
|QB
|San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
|2000
|Lenny Moore
|Reading
|HB/FB/FL/RB
|Baltimore Colts
|1975
|Michael “Mike” Munchak
|Scranton
|OL/G
|Houston Oilers
|2001
|Joe Namath
|Beaver Falls
|QB
|New York Jets
Los Angeles Rams
|1985
|Andre Reed
|Allentown
|WR
|Buffalo Bills
Washington Redskins
|2014
|Joe Stydahar
|Kaylor
|U/T
|Chicago Bears
|1967
|Charley Trippi
|Pittston
|HB/FB/QB
|Chicago Cardinals
|1968
|John “Johnny” Unitas
|Pittsburgh
|QB
|Baltimore Colts
San Diego Chargers
|1979
The offensive list is filled with some of the most notable quarterbacks in NFL history. Between Blanda, Jim Kelly, Marino, Montana, Namath and Unitas they’ve won a total of six Super Bowl rings, four AFL Championships and three NFL championships. Montana even beat Marino in Super Bowl XIX.
Marino and Kelly also shared the same draft class of 1983, which is also when fellow Hall of Famer John Elway entered the league.
Below are the defensive players from Pennsylvania that have been inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame, according to its website. Players from Central Pennsylvania will be bolded.
|NAME
|BIRTHPLACE
|POSITION
|TEAM(S)
|YEAR ENSHRINED
|Herbert “Herb” Adderley
|Philadelphia
|DB/CB
|Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys
|1980
|John Butler
|Pittsburgh
|DB/CB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2012
|William “Bill” George
|Waynesburg
|LB
|Chicago Bears
Los Angeles Rams
|1974
|Jack Ham, Jr.
|Johnstown
|LB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1988
|Joseph “Joe” Klecko
|Chester
|DT/NT/DE
|New York Jets
Indianapolis Colts
|2023*
|Taujan “Ty” Law
|Aliquippa
|DB/CB
|New England Patriots
New York Jets
Kansas City Chiefs
Denver Broncos
|2019
|Darrelle Revis
|Aliquippa
|CB
|New York Jets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New England Patriots
Kansas City Chiefs
|2023*
|Joseph “Joe” Schmidt
|Pittsburgh
|LB
|Detroit Lions
|1973
|Jason Taylor
|Pittsburgh
|DL/DE
|Miami Dolphins
Washington Redskins
New York Jets
|2017
|Emlen Tunnel
|Bryn Mawr
|DB/S
|New York Giants
Green Bay Packers
|1967
|Randy White
|Pittsburgh
|DL/DT
|Dallas Cowboys
|1994
Even though they both suited up for the same team, Revis was born just three years before his fellow 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Klecko called it a career. While in different defensive positions, the two will key for the Jets, Klecko recorded 78 sacks while Revis came away with 29 career interceptions.
Of the 32 Hall of Famers from Pennsylvania, only four played for Pennsylvania teams, two with the Steelers and two with the Eagles.
*The 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Ceremony is set to take place on Aug. 3, 2023.