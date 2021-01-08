Corning Children’s Center is WETM’s Non-Profit Organization of the Month

CORNING, N.Y (WETM) — 18 News along with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield is honoring Corning Children’s Center as this month’s Non-Profit Organization of the Month. Corning Children’s Center has been serving the community for 40 years.

“We are a child care center, where we help children develop and grow,” said Paula Detar, Executive Director of Corning Children’s Center. “We serve the birth to 5 year old age range of children and families here in the community!”

The organization collects funds from tuition from members along with donations from the community. The center also holds multiple fundraising events throughout the year like their annual Blue Moon Ball.

“We have an operating budget that comes from our tuition that comes in, but tuition covers about 65% of our operating budget,” Detar said. “Therefore we do a lot of fundraising to help fill in that gap to try to keep tuition rates reasonable and helpful for our families so they can afford to come here.”

The Corning Children’s Center also participates in FLX Gives, a day to give back to non-profits for their help in your community.

The organization offers a variety of experiences for kids including education. Children can learn Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM).

“It’s very experience and play based here,” Detar said. “That’s my favorite part of it. They allow for curiosity and exploration for all of our children. We work hard to make sure it’s individualized for each child and what their needs are. Whether that’s something that they need adapted for their skill sets, or if we have a child who’s reading and needs to be challenged in a different direction.”

Detar told 18 News, the organization also teaches different languages such as Mandarin Chinese, but due to the coronavirus, that option has been paused.

The pandemic has hurt many businesses and organizations, but the Corning Children's Center has adapted to those challenges and continues to thrive.

“The pandemic has created some new challenges,” Detar said. “We have to individualize a lot of more instruction to create environments and play that’s individualized to children so they are not crossing over material and touching things that other kids have touched, which is new to us. A lot of hand washing and things like that. We added a new scanner for coming in to check temperatures that are hands free. So a lot of different things that we’ve had to adjust.”



