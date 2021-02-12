Kramer Foundation is WETM’s Non-Profit Organization of the Month

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — 18 News is honoring the Kramer Foundation as this month’s Non-Profit Organization of the Month. The Kramer Foundation has been serving the community for over 20 years.

The organization is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, training, and fostering dogs. The Kramer Foundation helps train dogs to work with law enforcement, search and rescue, and be therapy dogs.

Another group the non-profit works with are US Military members.

“We’re actually a rehab and foster care for dogs,” said Juli Lathrop, Founder and Owner of Kramer Foundation. “What got me into the soldier and veteran part of it, actually was after 9/11. I found out soldiers were being deployed rapidly, and having no place to put their dogs. They were having to be relinquished to shelters and rescues. So they were going over there, and fighting for us, and they were losing sometimes their only family members.”

One marine was gone for training and kept his dog with the organization while he was away.

“Honestly, coming across Juli and the Kramer Foundation was a blessing,” said Ricky Holder, US Marine. “And just the fact that they’re nothing but professionals over there and your animals are being well taken care of.”

The organization has provided services all over the country and has helped over a thousand dogs.

“Right now, we’ve placed dogs in 29 states and 3 countries,” Lathrop said. “Brazil, a bomb dog in Brazil. We’ve got military and working dogs in Canada and we have just pets that have gone on to people who have gone through their work agencies into Japan and China.”

The Kramer Foundation operates through donations from the community and fundraisers, but the pandemic has made it challenging for the past year.

“It’s kind of hard in COVID days right now because we can’t have the large gatherings,” Lathrop said. “Usually we have two or three really big ones a year, and then the rest is grants and really grassroots bake sales, hotdog sales, chicken barbecues, chicken and biscuit dinners, rummage sales, raffle tickets anything that we can do to keep them fed and a roof over their head.”

To learn more about the Kramer Foundation or to donate, email: Kramerfoundation@aol.com

