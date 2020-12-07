Nurse-Family Partnership is WETM’s Non-Profit Organization of the Month

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — 18 News along with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield is honoring Nurse-Family Partnership as this month’s Non-Profit Organization of the Month.

NFP has been operating since 2007 in Bradford County, Pa. The organization works with Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital to help first time mothers who are making less than 40 thousand dollars.

“We connect a registered nurse with a first time mom and those nurses go out and visit the mom in her home, so she does not need to come to us, we go to her,” said Desiree Rockwell, Nurse Family Partnership Administrator.

Through the years, the non-profit has spread to three different counties helping over 100 first time mothers.

“In the past year, we’ve grown from so much that we’ve gone from serving 44 clients to now, we can serve up to 130 clients,” Rockwell said. “We can serve any mom who resides in Bradford, Sullivan, or Tioga County in Pennsylvania.”

Northern Tier residents are not the only people Nurse Family Partnership works with. The nonprofit helps mothers all over the region and country.

“There are 22 nurse family partnership sites across the state of Pennsylvania, serving about 48 counties,” Rockwell said. “Plus, we have sites in New York State and across the country so there are plenty of opportunities to get involved if you don’t live in our area.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, NFP halted all home visits and had to adapt new methods to help mothers.

“We actually have been doing a hybrid model since COVID started,” Rockwell said. “For the first few months, we absolutely did no home visits. We only did tele-health; which meant we called our moms and spoke to them by phone. We since tried to adapt that to meet our moms needs a little more. So we’re both doing telehealth, we’re doing virtual visits but we’re also doing in personal for any, what we would consider high risk visits, so any time a mom delivers a baby, for those first few weeks, we want to be out there making sure the mom is doing okay hand everything is going well.”

