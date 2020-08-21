Pawz and Purrz is WETM’s Non-Profit Organization of the Month

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — 18 News along with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield is honoring Pawz and Purrz Animal Rescue as this month’s Non-Profit Organization of the month.

Pawz and Purrz has been helping the community for nearly four years. It started when the president of the organization realized there are many animals that need help.

“I’ve always been involved with rescues,” said Susan Buchanan, President of Pawz and Purrz. “I served on different boards at the SPCA, was with another local rescue for a while. I just decided, you know, there are so many animals out there that need help that we’d state our own.”

This rescue organization is not like many others; Pawz and Purrs does not have a shelter or any type of kennel.

“All of our cats and dogs that have come in are in foster homes throughout the area and that gives us a better feel for the animal and it gives them the home environment to prepare them to go into a fur-ever home,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan said currently, the organization has 29 dogs and 60 cats and kittens looking for their fur-ever home. They all reside between 55 different foster homes in the Southern Tier.

“Even with all the homes, we are still looking for more room,” Buchanan said. “We, unfortunately, had to turn people away because we don’t have the room.”

Pawz and Purrz also works with local dog control officers to help find homes for found animals. This helps prevent any animal from having to be euthanized.

The event coordinator of the non-profit said they work with everyone and every animal who is in need of help.

“We have a lot of different programs,” said Brenda Boynton, Event Coordinator for Pawz and Purrz. “We have our Senior For Senior program. If they need assistance with dog food or some medical care that we can provide for them, then we’re more than happy to help with that.”

One person who nominated the organization told 18 News, sometimes the organization uses their own money out of their own pockets to pay for the medical needs of animals.

Because the organization is a non-profit, Pawz and Purrz depends on fundraisers and donations to help out pets in need.

“It’s used for medical costs, food, dewormer, any type of medical care that they may need,” Boynton said. “We do have a lot that come in and they need dental, of course spay and neutering- just anything in general that has to do with the animals.”

Another nominator said they also take-in animals from individuals who are unable to give the proper care that is required.

“They go above and beyond to rescue animals in our community,” said Mary Kenyon, a Nominator.

“They do a great deal in the community to care for homeless and stray animals,” said Samantha Culver, a Nominator. “This organization helps lost pets reconnect their humans.”

“They do amazing work with local unwanted and abused animals getting them vet care and new approved homes,” said Michelle Frense, a Nominator.

Many other nominators also mentioning the amazing work Pawz and Purrz Animal Rescue does. It was no question this organization deserved to be WETM’s Non-Profit Organization of the Month.

“We appreciate everybody that helps us out, no matter what way they do that, we are just extremely grateful and happy,” Boynton said.

If you would like to become a foster home for animals, you can visit the Pawz and Purrz website.

If you would like to nominate a non-profit for next month’s Non-Profit Organization of the Month, you can place your nominations here on our website.

WETM Non-Profit Spotlight is sponsored By Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield