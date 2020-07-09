1  of  2
Elmira Weis employee tests positive for COVID-19
Arnot Mall reopening July 10
The WETM Non-Profit Spotlight seeks to highlight local Not for Profit organizations that serve a vital need for the area but mostly go unrecognized. The selected Non-Profit will be highlighted during a weekend morning WETM 18 Newscast on a monthly basis. This highlight will be posted and archived on the Non-Profit Spotlight page here on www.mytwintiers.com.

You can nominate a non-profit organization on our website. The WETM Non-Profit Spotlight is proudly sponsored by Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield.

