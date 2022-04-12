LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two individuals were arrested on drug charges as a result of a three-month-long investigation in Lewis County.

According to the Lewis County Drug Task Force, they conducted a three-month-long methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl investigation regarding a residence in Lowville. As a result of their investigation, a search warrant was signed by Honorable Daniel King and the Lewis County Court which allowed them to search 5405 Bostwick Street located in the village of Lowville on April 11.

The search revealed that approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 400 bags of heroin, digital scales, drug packaging, and about $700 cash were located at the residence. A preliminary test of the heroin indicated that it also contained fentanyl.

As a result, the Lowville Police Department arrested 36-year-old Antionette M. Cassoni from Lowville for the Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree regarding the methamphetamine and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree regarding the heroin. According to the LCDTF, more charges may be considered as the investigation continues.

Additionally, 30-year-old Ricky L. Jamison Jr. from Syracuse was arrested for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree for methamphetamine and heroin. Both individuals were arraigned in Centralized Arraignment CAP Court and were held at the Lewis County Jail without bail due to both having previous felony convictions.

The press release also noted that Cassoni is currently on parole and parole filed a parole warrant as a result of the investigation. Jamison has a pending drug-related arrest in Jefferson County and is out on bond from that investigation.

The New York State Police Violent Ganag Narcotics Enforcement Team, Lewis County Drug Task Force, NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office including K9 patrol, Lowville Police Department, Metro Jefferson Drug Task Force, and DEA Drug Task Force contributed to the investigation.