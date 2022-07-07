CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH)- A Binghamton man was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and charges related to a shooting in the Town of Conklin.

Earlier today in Broome County Court, a jury found Lance Johnson guilty of all charges related to the murder of Alison Salisbury and the shooting of Shannon Brooks.

Salisbury was shot in the parking lot of 1205 Conklin Road at about 12:20 A.M. on August 7th, 2020, and declared dead at the scene.

Johnson also wounded Brooks in the hand with a semiautomatic handgun.

District Attorney Mike Korchak says that Johnson had been stalking Brooks for more than a month prior to the shooting.

Brooks was dating Salisbury at the time of the murder.

Investigators say that Johnson fled the scene before being apprehended by Binghamton City Police.

Korchak wants the 47-year-old Johnson to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak says, “What would be appropriate in this case, and what the district attorney’s office is going to be asking Judge Cawley to impose when he is sentenced, that Mr. Johnson receive the maximum sentence under the law that is possible. And that would be up to fifty-five years to life in prison.”

Johnson is no stranger to the criminal justice system; in 1993, he was convicted of robbery, as well as prior felony convictions for assault.

He has been to prison before for domestic violence incidents with former partners.

The two-week trial ended today, July 7th, 2022, as the jury took two hours to deliberate and make their decision.