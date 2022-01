BINGHAMTON, NY – Several schools in the Binghamton School District are holding in place.

Binghamton High School, West Middle School, Horace Mann and Thomas Jefferson Elementary Schools are all under the order after shots were allegedly fired on Main Street in Binghamton.

We are hearing reports that a person has been hit.

West Middle School, in addition to East Middle School, students are still remote following a bus driver shortage due to COVID.

Staff are still in the building.