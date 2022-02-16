CNY to be placed under flood watch this week

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With heavy rain expected this Thursday, a Flood Watch has been put into place for Central New York from 10:00 am Thursday, February 17th through 7:00 pm Friday, February 18th.

The main concern comes not only from the heavy rainfall but from ice jams and melting snow that will add to any floodwaters. Ice jams form along rivers and streams from ice that breaks apart and moves downstream. If there’s any sort of obstruction or blocking in the water flow, the ice can build up. When this occurs, water can be held back, causing upstream flooding.

It only takes ice that’s six inches thick to destroy large trees and knock houses off their foundations which is why it is important to know when a nearby river is impacted by an ice jam and avoid the area until the ice jam has been resolved. You can keep track of it in your area through river forecasts here.