Congresswoman Stefanik advocating for New York hospital funding

FILE – Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his work at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in New York. The worldwide surge in coronavirus cases driven by the new omicron variant is the latest blow to already strained hospitals, nursing homes, police departments and supermarkets struggling to maintain a full contingent of nurses, police officers and other essential workers as the pandemic enters its third year. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has joined New York Delegation in sending a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In the letter, lawmakers request that FEMA release Public Assistance funds to New York state hospitals and health care facilities. They also stressed the impact the pandemic has had on the healthcare system.

“New York’s healthcare providers across the state continue to endure major staffing and capacity challenges that we believe require immediate, robust federal support and reimbursement flexibilities,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

According to a press release from Congresswoman Stefanik, New York hospitals awaiting this relief are experiencing significant delays in receiving the funds. It added that wait times are up to six to 12 months in some instances.

In the letter, lawmakers prompted FEMA to provide the funding to facilities more quickly.

“We urge FEMA and its state partners to consider working with New York applicants to identify ways to streamline and expedite the review process by reducing the significant up-front documentation burden, improving administrative processes, and taking other reasonable steps to provide funding more quickly,” the lawmakers continued.

Additionally, lawmakers brought attention to other changes that could be made to alleviate the burden on New York hospitals. They suggested easing documentation and eligibility requirements for overtime and agency staffing costs, considering hazard pay a non-discretionary expense, considering salaries of budgeted medical staff who assumed pandemic-related roles as an allowable expense, and reimbursing providers for employee support services, including employee transportation, temporary housing, and childcare benefits.

The complete letter written by the various lawmakers including Congresswoman Stefanik, United States Senator Chuck Schumer, and more can be found here.