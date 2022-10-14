Correction Notice: The date of the incidents was initially provided to us incorrectly. The date has been updated to the correct date.

CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying subjects in relation to investigations surrounding several counterfeit money cases.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating several cases that involved counterfeit money that occurred on October 11th, 2022 throughout the Town of Cortlandville. They are requesting that if you are able to assist in identifying the subjects in the pictures below, to contact Investigator/Lieutenant Garry Williams at (607)758-5583.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all citizens of Cortland County to make sure if they see something unusual, to report the incident immediately by calling 911 or (607)753-3311.