ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking volunteers for the 11th annual “I Love My Park Day.”

During “I Love My Parks Day,” volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in cleanup events at nearly 150 locations. Work will include cleaning up debris, planting trees and gardens, restoring trails and wildlife habitats, removing invasive species, and working on improvement projects.

The DEC is specifically looking for volunteers to help clean up and perform trail maintenance on Lost Pond Trail in the Conifer-Emporium Conservation Easement and Cranberry Lake Wild Forest. Maintenance efforts will include blow down removal, side cutting, cleaning of water bars, turnpiking, and trash removal.

Individuals of all ages are encouraged to participate in the effort from 10 a.m. until1 p.m. on May 7. Those interested should bring work gloves, water, lunch, appropriate outdoor clothing, footwear, hand tools such as shovels, loppers, pruning shears, and other applicable materials. Volunteers should meet at the Lost Pond trailhead parking area, off from Columbian Road.

Residents will also have the opportunity to plant trees, rake leaves, clean up campsites, and assist in infrastructure improvement projects at the Cranberry Lake Campground. All ages are encouraged to participate from 9 a.m. until noon on May 7. They should bring rakes, shovels, and work gloves and meet at the campground entrance booth.

The last volunteering opportunity in St. Lawrence County will take place Upper and Lower Lakes Wildlife Management Area. Individuals ages 13 and older are invited to assist from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on May 7.

Participants will be tasked with pulling weeds and setting up and turning on electric fences. Volunteers are encouraged to bring the needed materials, however, some shovels, trowels, and rakes will be provided.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to find more information or register on the DEC website.