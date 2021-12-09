“Deeply disturbing”: Three restaurants close amid rumors

BINGHAMTON, NY – Three popular downtown restaurants are closed for the time being following rumors and allegations spreading in the community.

The Colonial, Dos Rios, and Stone Fox announced their temporary closures on social media Thursday afternoon.

In the post, the restaurants state that the closure comes following “deeply disturbing” allegations about “abhorrent activities” that are claimed to have taken place in the establishments.

They stress that while no one has been charged with a crime, the people in question have been placed on leave and are willing to cooperate with investigations.

The closures will last until further notice, while staff determine how to safely resume operations.