DMV deals with registration sticker shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Current supply chain shortages are impacting some government agencies. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is making changes to allow for a limited supply of motor vehicle registration stickers.

Those who order their registration online are the only ones impacted by the delay. As a result, the DMV has extended the date of the downloadable temporary form issued to those who renew online to 90 days from 10.

Starting next week, the DMV will begin filling orders for customers whose online orders were delayed.

The agency expects to be fully caught up by early 2022.