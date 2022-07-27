SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police arrested a woman who allegedly left her dog in a hot car causing it to die.

Police said on June 29, officers received a report from the dog owner, identified as Suzy Rivers, who said her dog was inside her car at the Southington Library and was not moving.

When officers arrived, they determined the 1-and-a-half-year-old Boston Terrier was dead. Rivers’ car was determined to be parked in full sunlight with an outside temperature of 81 degrees.

Police determined that the dog was left inside the car for approximately three hours while Rivers was inside the library. Employees became suspicious when Rivers went outside to her car and saw Rivers moving her dog outside the car.

Witnesses told police that Rivers’ driver-side rear window was open approximately 6 inches during the time it was parked. The Southington Police Department Animal Control Officers determined that the interior of the car was between 99 and 105 degrees.

ACO noted that the breed of dog commonly experiences breathing problems and is susceptible to stress and excessive heat.

Rivers turned herself into Southington Police on Tuesday. She was charged with cruelty to animals and released a $15,000 bond. She will be in court in August.