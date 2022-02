ANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim from the fatal fire that took place on Gossner Road in the Town of Annsville on Tuesday, February 15th.

The victim has been identified as 76-year-old George Rasha. The official cause of death is still pending, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with new information as it is released.