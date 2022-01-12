Fort Drum grants soldiers COVID-19 booster dose recovery time

Col. Jeffery Lucas receives the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 12 at the Occupational Health center in Guthrie Ambulatory Health Care Clinic from Sgt. Gregory Yacovou, a medic with 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI). Lucas joins several senior leaders to set the example at Fort Drum about the importance of getting vaccinated to fight the pandemic. Fort Drum Medical Activity personnel, health care workers and first responders were among the first community members on post to get vaccinated, in accordance with the Department of Defense phased vaccine distribution plan. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Recovery time from the COVID-19 booster dose can now be granted for Department of Defense employees on the Fort Drum military installation.

10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Commanding General Major General Milford H. Beagle, Jr. has issued a memorandum regarding COVID-19 vaccination booster doses among soldiers and DoD civilian employees.

According to MG Beagle, effective immediately, Fort Drum commanders now have the authority to grant soldiers up to 24 hours of recovery time after receiving a COVID-19 booster shot. Soldiers will be permitted to recover specifically at their time of residence.

Commanders are also authorized to grant the same 24-hour period for Soldiers who need to support a dependent who receives a COVID-19 booster shot.

Additionally, Department of Defense civilian employees are authorized officially duty time to receive vaccination doses. Administrative leave is also authorized for purposes of taking a family member to get a vaccination or for themselves to recover from a vaccination.

Regular overtime rules are applicable for DoD civilian employees who are unable to receive a vaccination within their duty hours.

Fort Drum is also allowing all brigade-level commanders in the grade of O-6 are authorized to grant a unit-level Day of No Scheduled Activity for all Soldiers within their Special Court-Martial Convening Authority for achieving COVID-19 vaccination booster milestones. This includes 50%, 75% and 90% booster rates.

Major General Beagle tweeted the memorandum on Wednesday, January 12, as he said “Protect the force; Protect the mission.”

“As COVID-19 evolves, it is imperative that the 10th Mountain Division maximizes Soldiers’ and family members’ ability to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots to provide optimal protection against the virus and its symptoms,” MG Beagle said in the memorandum.

These policies are applicable until either rescinded by Fort Drum officials or until COVID-19 vaccination booster shots are mandated by the Department of Defense.