Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.
“This is not like the beginning of the pandemic. We are prepared for the winter surge because we have the tools at our disposal,” Governor Hochul said. “Getting vaccinated, getting the booster and wearing a mask are critical to avoiding getting seriously ill from COVID-19, so don’t take a chance. We will continue to work with local partners to make vaccines, boosters and testing more widely available. Let’s all celebrate the holiday season with our friends and family safely this year.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 290,930
- Total Positive – 21,908
- Percent Positive – 7.53%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.29%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,909 (+70)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 578
- Patients in ICU – 745 (+14)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 437 (+2)
- Total Discharges – 222,778 (+471)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 59
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,492
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,252
- Total vaccine doses administered – 32,236,194
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 135,121
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 1,050,138
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 87.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 94.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 76.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 68.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.8%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Wednesday, December 15, 2021
|Thursday, December 16, 2021
|Friday, December 17, 2021
|Capital Region
|58.08
|58.15
|59.25
|Central New York
|65.10
|64.62
|67.44
|Finger Lakes
|56.25
|55.35
|57.62
|Long Island
|77.86
|87.01
|93.69
|Mid-Hudson
|52.92
|58.04
|63.30
|Mohawk Valley
|74.21
|75.56
|76.30
|New York City
|53.75
|65.95
|79.12
|North Country
|61.51
|62.30
|59.40
|Southern Tier
|96.54
|102.54
|103.99
|Western New York
|62.21
|59.73
|58.00
|Statewide
|60.66
|67.84
|75.29
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Wednesday, December 15, 2021
|Thursday, December 16, 2021
|Friday, December 17, 2021
|Capital Region
|6.34%
|6.59%
|6.67%
|Central New York
|7.58%
|7.55%
|8.20%
|Finger Lakes
|8.18%
|8.18%
|8.26%
|Long Island
|7.53%
|8.19%
|8.73%
|Mid-Hudson
|5.02%
|5.48%
|5.76%
|Mohawk Valley
|7.85%
|8.00%
|8.20%
|New York City
|3.56%
|4.39%
|5.23%
|North Country
|7.23%
|8.04%
|7.61%
|Southern Tier
|6.70%
|6.97%
|6.76%
|Western New York
|9.29%
|9.24%
|9.05%
|Statewide
|5.11%
|5.73%
|6.29%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Wednesday, December 15, 2021
|Thursday, December 16, 2021
|Friday, December 17, 2021
|Bronx
|3.15%
|3.83%
|4.73%
|Kings
|3.41%
|4.25%
|5.12%
|New York
|3.45%
|4.49%
|5.45%
|Queens
|3.81%
|4.53%
|5.24%
|Richmond
|4.70%
|5.26%
|5.71%
Yesterday, 21,908 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,917,716. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 192*
|Albany
|37,379
|218
|–
|Allegany
|6,686
|32
|–
|Broome
|31,080
|213
|1
|Cattaraugus
|11,022
|48
|–
|Cayuga
|10,665
|52
|–
|Chautauqua
|16,719
|70
|–
|Chemung
|14,159
|93
|–
|Chenango
|6,297
|47
|–
|Clinton
|9,046
|77
|–
|Columbia
|6,380
|24
|–
|Cortland
|6,679
|38
|–
|Delaware
|5,095
|32
|–
|Dutchess
|40,839
|274
|1
|Erie
|136,422
|496
|–
|Essex
|3,373
|27
|–
|Franklin
|6,098
|28
|–
|Fulton
|8,632
|41
|–
|Genesee
|9,630
|63
|–
|Greene
|5,510
|82
|–
|Hamilton
|573
|8
|–
|Herkimer
|9,367
|46
|–
|Jefferson
|12,609
|36
|–
|Lewis
|4,591
|5
|–
|Livingston
|8,040
|64
|–
|Madison
|8,341
|61
|–
|Monroe
|106,085
|483
|–
|Montgomery
|7,919
|34
|–
|Nassau
|243,769
|1,756
|8
|Niagara
|31,883
|159
|–
|NYC
|1,208,786
|11,589
|41
|Oneida
|36,455
|216
|4
|Onondaga
|64,961
|394
|1
|Ontario
|13,136
|99
|–
|Orange
|66,794
|383
|–
|Orleans
|6,177
|22
|–
|Oswego
|15,970
|108
|–
|Otsego
|6,202
|44
|–
|Putnam
|14,215
|96
|–
|Rensselaer
|19,331
|109
|–
|Rockland
|58,012
|306
|–
|Saratoga
|27,776
|208
|–
|Schenectady
|21,015
|101
|–
|Schoharie
|3,180
|40
|–
|Schuyler
|2,235
|22
|–
|Seneca
|3,697
|36
|–
|St. Lawrence
|14,440
|79
|–
|Steuben
|14,001
|87
|–
|Suffolk
|276,158
|1,785
|16
|Sullivan
|10,688
|71
|–
|Tioga
|7,145
|47
|–
|Tompkins
|9,765
|215
|117
|Ulster
|20,642
|111
|–
|Warren
|8,281
|58
|–
|Washington
|7,684
|43
|–
|Wayne
|11,610
|80
|–
|Westchester
|156,313
|904
|3
|Wyoming
|5,903
|28
|–
|Yates
|2,256
|20
|–
|Unknown
|–
|–
|–
Yesterday, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 47,492. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|2
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Erie
|7
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|5
|Lewis
|1
|Livingston
|1
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|2
|Oneida
|4
|Onondaga
|4
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|1
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|1
|Saratoga
|4
|Schoharie
|2
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|5
|Sullivan
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|1
Yesterday, 27,804 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,813 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|928,270
|2,229
|Central New York
|623,855
|764
|Finger Lakes
|829,019
|978
|Long Island
|2,054,508
|3,933
|Mid-Hudson
|1,604,783
|2,998
|Mohawk Valley
|313,982
|323
|New York City
|7,430,635
|14,244
|North Country
|291,771
|319
|Southern Tier
|422,186
|683
|Western New York
|912,242
|1,333
|Statewide
|15,411,251
|27,804
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|848,616
|-414
|Central New York
|576,138
|476
|Finger Lakes
|764,950
|822
|Long Island
|1,824,836
|2,266
|Mid-Hudson
|1,407,001
|2,058
|Mohawk Valley
|290,073
|206
|New York City
|6,573,152
|5,947
|North Country
|262,610
|255
|Southern Tier
|386,531
|372
|Western New York
|833,453
|825
|Statewide
|13,767,360
|12,813