Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“We are seeing astounding progress each day in our fight against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “While this pandemic has been unpredictable at times, I’m proud of New Yorkers for continuously putting the work in to keep themselves and their communities safe. Our best weapon against this pandemic is the vaccine, and thousands of New Yorkers are continuing to get vaccinated each day. If you’re a parent and haven’t signed your child up for their shot yet, talk to your pediatrician and get them an appointment today.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 130,990
  • Total Positive – 1,799
  • Percent Positive – 1.37%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.39%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,165 (-80)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 135
  • Patients in ICU – 189 (-10)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 117 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 288,142 (+185)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 18
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,938  
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,689   
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,211,448
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,966
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 102,459
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.3% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.2% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGIONWednesday, March 9, 2022Thursday, March 10, 2022Friday, March 11, 2022
Capital Region9.849.819.61
Central New York17.9619.4518.37
Finger Lakes6.096.676.35
Long Island6.386.506.48
Mid-Hudson8.999.128.24
Mohawk Valley9.4510.4511.04
New York City8.168.117.25
North Country16.1315.6815.17
Southern Tier13.5013.5213.16
Western New York7.126.716.58
Statewide8.668.758.18

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionWednesday, March 9, 2022Thursday, March 10, 2022Friday, March 11, 2022
Capital Region2.51%2.44%2.39%
Central New York4.32%4.36%4.32%
Finger Lakes1.92%2.02%1.94%
Long Island1.52%1.53%1.53%
Mid-Hudson1.60%1.56%1.54%
Mohawk Valley2.18%2.18%2.30%
New York City1.02%1.00%0.92%
North Country3.38%3.14%3.14%
Southern Tier2.34%2.37%2.28%
Western New York1.98%1.86%1.83%
Statewide1.45%1.44%1.39%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCWednesday, March 9, 2022Thursday, March 10, 2022Friday, March 11, 2022
Bronx0.75%0.72%0.48%
Kings0.93%0.95%0.92%
New York1.37%1.35%1.31%
Queens0.89%0.84%0.76%
Richmond1.21%1.13%1.00%

Yesterday, 1,799 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,924,012. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,26922
Allegany8,8514
Broome44,63619
Cattaraugus15,2819
Cayuga15,73910
Chautauqua23,4102
Chemung21,09510
Chenango9,1914
Clinton16,4677
Columbia9,9358
Cortland10,3537
Delaware7,5953
Dutchess63,41726
Erie206,53060
Essex5,5006
Franklin9,22817
Fulton12,3619
Genesee13,5591
Greene8,4780
Hamilton8462
Herkimer13,5965
Jefferson19,74116
Lewis6,1131
Livingston11,52110
Madison12,7874
Monroe149,80038
Montgomery11,73110
Nassau399,571104
Niagara47,40314
NYC2,280,225795
Oneida52,45832
Onondaga108,35381
Ontario19,6057
Orange105,71623
Orleans8,5431
Oswego25,25920
Otsego9,72316
Putnam23,3745
Rensselaer31,02618
Rockland91,44227
Saratoga45,44429
Schenectady32,50822
Schoharie4,9314
Schuyler3,4012
Seneca5,8014
St. Lawrence20,71617
Steuben19,6486
Suffolk423,67393
Sullivan18,2499
Tioga10,5619
Tompkins17,73026
Ulster31,02815
Warren13,3734
Washington11,9258
Wayne16,9897
Westchester247,73891
Wyoming8,2400
Yates3,3290

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region744662.2%2837.8%
Central New York442863.6%1636.4%
Finger Lakes1736336.4%11063.6%
Long Island1717342.7%9857.3%
Mid-Hudson933537.6%5862.4%
Mohawk Valley311961.3%1238.7%
New York City39813734.4%26165.6%
North Country421740.5%2559.5%
Southern Tier502244.0%2856.0%
Western New York894348.3%4651.7%
Statewide1,16548341.5%68258.5%

Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,938. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Erie2
Kings2
Nassau1
Niagara1
Oneida1
Ontario1
Orange1
Queens1
Saratoga1
Wayne2
Westchester1

Yesterday, 2,855 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,409 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region966,96071
Central New York647,00980
Finger Lakes865,438108
Long Island2,186,805272
Mid-Hudson1,707,968206
Mohawk Valley325,55142
New York City8,026,6311,863
North Country304,89450
Southern Tier439,97549
Western New York956,027114
Statewide16,427,2582,855

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region884,663117
Central New York598,578104
Finger Lakes802,500173
Long Island1,944,732575
Mid-Hudson1,498,321469
Mohawk Valley302,92445
New York City7,116,8312,629
North Country276,17787
Southern Tier403,00850
Western New York878,806160
Statewide14,706,5404,409

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region460,0132592,088
Central New York307,3421831,437
Finger Lakes480,2502521,912
Long Island1,123,9808956,749
Mid-Hudson858,0427605,575
Mohawk Valley164,078110861
New York City2,934,0923,71327,107
North Country145,0251551,111
Southern Tier219,225123965
Western New York522,7382812,424
Statewide7,214,7856,73150,229

