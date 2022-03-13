Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“The weather is warmer, and the days are longer, but now is not the time to let our guard down in the fight against this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “Parents – the vaccine is free, easy to get, and most importantly, approved by doctors. Talk to your pediatrician today and make a plan to get your child the shot and keep them safe and healthy.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 115,749
  • Total Positive – 1,770
  • Percent Positive – 1.53%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.41%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,052 (-113)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 134
  • Patients in ICU – 174 (-15)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 99 (-18)
  • Total Discharges – 288,349 (+207)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 12
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,950
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,689
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,222,691
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 11,243
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 97,232
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.2%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.1%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.8%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGIONThursday, March 10, 2022Friday, March 11, 2022Saturday, March 12, 2022
Capital Region9.819.619.38
Central New York19.4518.3720.04
Finger Lakes6.676.356.63
Long Island6.506.486.68
Mid-Hudson9.128.247.40
Mohawk Valley10.4511.0411.27
New York City8.117.257.57
North Country15.6815.1715.00
Southern Tier13.5213.1613.22
Western New York6.716.586.72
Statewide8.758.188.33

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONThursday, March 10, 2022Friday, March 11, 2022Saturday, March 12, 2022
Capital Region2.44%2.39%2.35%
Central New York4.36%4.32%4.69%
Finger Lakes2.02%1.94%2.02%
Long Island1.53%1.53%1.57%
Mid-Hudson1.56%1.54%1.41%
Mohawk Valley2.18%2.30%2.40%
New York City1.00%0.92%0.96%
North Country3.14%3.14%3.16%
Southern Tier2.37%2.28%2.32%
Western New York1.86%1.83%1.83%
Statewide1.44%1.39%1.41%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHThursday, March 10, 2022Friday, March 11, 2022Saturday, March 12, 2022
Bronx0.72%0.48%0.49%
Kings0.95%0.92%0.96%
New York1.35%1.31%1.35%
Queens0.84%0.76%0.79%
Richmond1.13%1.00%1.06%

Yesterday 1,770 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,925,782. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,29930
Allegany8,8521
Broome44,66327
Cattaraugus15,29211
Cayuga15,75415
Chautauqua23,4166
Chemung21,1027
Chenango9,1976
Clinton16,47912
Columbia9,9383
Cortland10,3574
Delaware7,5961
Dutchess63,42811
Erie206,60272
Essex5,5055
Franklin9,23810
Fulton12,37211
Genesee13,5645
Greene8,4813
Hamilton846
Herkimer13,6004
Jefferson19,75211
Lewis6,113
Livingston11,5232
Madison12,7947
Monroe149,84949
Montgomery11,7387
Nassau399,681110
Niagara47,41815
NYC2,280,918693
Oneida52,47820
Onondaga108,500147
Ontario19,61914
Orange105,74630
Orleans8,5441
Oswego25,28627
Otsego9,7263
Putnam23,3839
Rensselaer31,0359
Rockland91,46018
Saratoga45,46824
Schenectady32,52315
Schoharie4,9321
Schuyler3,4021
Seneca5,8032
St. Lawrence20,74327
Steuben19,66416
Suffolk423,774101
Sullivan18,2545
Tioga10,57211
Tompkins17,75323
Ulster31,04618
Warren13,38411
Washington11,9316
Wayne16,99910
Westchester247,81678
Wyoming8,2422
Yates3,3323

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region614065.6%2134.4%
Central New York412663.4%1536.6%
Finger Lakes1676237.1%10562.9%
Long Island1405539.3%8560.7%
Mid-Hudson853844.7%4755.3%
Mohawk Valley261661.5%1038.5%
New York City35613537.9%22162.1%
North Country431841.9%2558.1%
Southern Tier481939.6%2960.4%
Western New York854451.8%4148.2%
Statewide1,05245343.1%59956.9%

Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,950. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Albany1
Broome1
Niagara1
Queens3
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk2
Westchester2

Yesterday, 2,357 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,664 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region967,03373
Central New York647,04031
Finger Lakes865,52385
Long Island2,187,211406
Mid-Hudson1,708,200232
Mohawk Valley325,56312
New York City8,028,0301,399
North Country304,92127
Southern Tier440,00227
Western New York956,09265
Statewide16,429,6152,357

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region884,75289
Central New York598,62345
Finger Lakes802,600100
Long Island1,945,254522
Mid-Hudson1,498,583262
Mohawk Valley302,94925
New York City7,119,2772,446
North Country276,19821
Southern Tier403,04335
Western New York878,925119
Statewide14,710,2043,664

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region460,2262131,941
Central New York307,4781361,332
Finger Lakes480,4812311,850
Long Island1,125,0951,1156,672
Mid-Hudson858,8247825,412
Mohawk Valley164,15173798
New York City2,936,6882,59625,594
North Country145,110851,084
Southern Tier219,31792909
Western New York522,8981602,194
Statewide7,220,2685,48347,786

