Governor Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“Thanks to New Yorkers stepping up, we continue to see numbers trending in the right direction,” Governor Hochul said. “But we must remain vigilant in order to continue the progress we have made against COVID-19. Parents and guardians, please talk to your pediatrician or health care provider about getting your children vaccinated and boosted. The vaccine is safe, effective and the best way to keep our communities safe from this virus.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:      

  • Test Results Reported – 67,714
  • Total Positive – 1,060
  • Percent Positive – 1.57%  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.51%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,507 (-13)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 125
  • Patients in ICU – 251 (-7)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 138 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 287,343 (+115)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 17
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,869 
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,541
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,149,364
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,495
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 131,994
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.7%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION  Saturday, March 5, 2022Sunday, March 6, 2022Monday, March 7, 2022
Capital Region11.6011.6511.40
Central New York20.8920.3920.19
Finger Lakes7.467.026.92
Long Island7.177.106.69
Mid-Hudson9.499.439.30
Mohawk Valley11.4211.2711.04
New York City8.518.558.50
North Country18.4118.3818.11
Southern Tier15.8015.2815.14
Western New York9.058.688.36
Statewide9.599.509.33

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, March 5, 2022Sunday, March 6, 2022Monday, March 7, 2022
Capital Region2.77%2.69%2.66%
Central New York4.56%4.46%4.39%
Finger Lakes2.19%2.06%2.07%
Long Island1.62%1.62%1.57%
Mid-Hudson1.72%1.73%1.69%
Mohawk Valley2.26%2.22%2.18%
New York City1.03%1.03%1.02%
North Country3.90%3.79%3.69%
Southern Tier2.51%2.41%2.41%
Western New York2.59%2.39%2.27%
Statewide1.56%1.54%1.51%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Borough in NYCSaturday, March 5, 2022Sunday, March 6, 2022Monday, March 7, 2022
Bronx0.78%0.79%0.76%
Kings0.96%0.95%0.93%
New York1.29%1.32%1.33%
Queens0.96%0.94%0.94%
Richmond1.16%1.19%1.19%

Yesterday 1,060 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,916,461. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,16219
Allegany8,8304
Broome44,52912
Cattaraugus15,24011
Cayuga15,7067
Chautauqua23,3907
Chemung21,04610
Chenango9,1734
Clinton16,41712
Columbia9,9101
Cortland10,3343
Delaware7,5802
Dutchess63,34011
Erie206,28752
Essex5,4842
Franklin9,1756
Fulton12,31810
Genesee13,5442
Greene8,4631
Hamilton8424
Herkimer13,5766
Jefferson19,68311
Lewis6,1011
Livingston11,4981
Madison12,7613
Monroe149,60724
Montgomery11,7054
Nassau399,09050
Niagara47,34216
NYC2,277,244393
Oneida52,33517
Onondaga107,84791
Ontario19,5544
Orange105,60516
Orleans8,5351
Oswego25,15520
Otsego9,6862
Putnam23,3513
Rensselaer30,9688
Rockland91,33716
Saratoga45,32224
Schenectady32,4405
Schoharie4,919
Schuyler3,390
Seneca5,7799
St. Lawrence20,6329
Steuben19,6019
Suffolk423,25834
Sullivan18,2182
Tioga10,5277
Tompkins17,59612
Ulster30,95910
Warren13,33712
Washington11,8933
Wayne16,9448
Westchester247,34446
Wyoming8,2331
Yates3,3192

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:    

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1036462.1%3937.9%
Central New York512651.0%2549.0%
Finger Lakes2338938.2%14461.8%
Long Island2208538.6%13561.4%
Mid-Hudson1114237.8%6962.2%
Mohawk Valley412458.5%1741.5%
New York City51420439.7%31060.3%
North Country572340.4%3459.6%
Southern Tier702941.4%4158.6%
Western New York1075551.4%5248.6%
Statewide1,50764142.5%86657.5%

Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,869. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Bronx2
Chautauqua1
Chenango1
Erie2
Greene1
Jefferson1
Kings2
Nassau1
New York2
Onondaga1
Queens1
Saratoga1
St. Lawrence1
Grand Total17

Yesterday, 3,403 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,600 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region966,468241
Central New York646,689104
Finger Lakes864,863117
Long Island2,185,965467
Mid-Hudson1,707,124484
Mohawk Valley325,37444
New York City8,018,3581,524
North Country304,397204
Southern Tier439,81752
Western New York955,382166
Statewide16,414,4373,403

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region884,005224
Central New York598,12995
Finger Lakes801,767141
Long Island1,942,226609
Mid-Hudson1,496,288528
Mohawk Valley302,67856
New York City7,106,3751,545
North Country275,578130
Southern Tier402,76074
Western New York877,887198
Statewide14,687,6933,600

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region458,8573533,016
Central New York306,5292651,692
Finger Lakes479,1233162,690
Long Island1,120,13688012,735
Mid-Hudson854,83886510,349
Mohawk Valley163,5691521,139
New York City2,917,1722,91436,495
North Country144,237159966
Southern Tier218,6651801,593
Western New York521,3553663,124
Statewide7,184,4816,45073,799

