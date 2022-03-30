NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Wednesday.

 “While we keep a watchful eye on hospitalization and case trends, it is vitally important that every New Yorker continues using the tools we know are effective,” Governor Hochul said. “If you’re feeling sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about available treatments. The vaccine and booster are still the most effective way to limit infection and severe illness, and I encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of these tools so we can continue to keep ourselves and loved ones safe and healthy.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 127,873
  • Total Positive – 3,243
  • Percent Positive – 2.54%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.45%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 817 (-28)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 146
  • Patients in ICU – 130 (+3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 58 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 290,604 (+147)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 6
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,119
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,231
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,432,862
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 13,280
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 84,720
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.1%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.5%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.6%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.1%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGIONSunday, March 27, 2022Monday, March 28, 2022Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Capital Region12.6113.1511.98
Central New York46.4648.6543.75
Finger Lakes11.7612.4712.12
Long Island11.0511.6611.55
Mid-Hudson11.8112.6712.58
Mohawk Valley17.3718.6018.22
New York City14.4815.0214.69
North Country15.5115.0015.58
Southern Tier22.5423.6523.45
Western New York9.429.699.60
Statewide14.6615.3214.86

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSunday, March 27, 2022Monday, March 28, 2022Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Capital Region3.38%3.44%3.47%
Central New York9.14%9.11%8.60%
Finger Lakes2.98%3.04%3.20%
Long Island2.46%2.54%2.60%
Mid-Hudson2.29%2.33%2.43%
Mohawk Valley3.78%3.83%3.70%
New York City1.75%1.80%1.82%
North Country3.07%2.94%3.02%
Southern Tier3.45%3.61%3.75%
Western New York2.23%2.33%2.49%
Statewide2.36%2.43%2.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHSunday, March 27, 2022Monday, March 28, 2022Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Bronx0.91%0.96%1.00%
Kings1.70%1.76%1.76%
New York2.46%2.51%2.52%
Queens1.48%1.54%1.55%
Richmond1.71%1.86%1.92%

Yesterday 3,243 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,967,372. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,78338
Allegany8,9103
Broome45,02431
Cattaraugus15,3911
Cayuga16,14636
Chautauqua23,52311
Chemung21,25312
Chenango9,2625
Clinton16,68214
Columbia10,0239
Cortland10,55111
Delaware7,69412
Dutchess63,78519
Erie207,998121
Essex5,62812
Franklin9,45411
Fulton12,55218
Genesee13,6205
Greene8,5973
Hamilton8711
Herkimer13,74412
Jefferson19,97322
Lewis6,1334
Livingston11,5832
Madison13,05723
Monroe151,118147
Montgomery11,85115
Nassau402,360195
Niagara47,75022
NYC2,298,7301,288
Oneida53,07085
Onondaga111,793196
Ontario19,84625
Orange106,32353
Orleans8,5813
Oswego25,94272
Otsego9,86011
Putnam23,55020
Rensselaer31,27444
Rockland92,05645
Saratoga45,92931
Schenectady32,81121
Schoharie4,9794
Schuyler3,4492
Seneca5,9004
St. Lawrence21,07251
Steuben19,8349
Suffolk425,609130
Sullivan18,3317
Tioga10,68615
Tompkins18,52966
Ulster31,58124
Warren13,5418
Washington12,0266
Wayne17,14217
Westchester249,983188
Wyoming8,2651
Yates3,3642

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region483777.1%1122.9%
Central New York674059.7%2740.3%
Finger Lakes1153833.0%7767.0%
Long Island1386144.2%7755.8%
Mid-Hudson622641.9%3658.1%
Mohawk Valley281760.7%1139.3%
New York City2509839.2%15260.8%
North Country371848.6%1951.4%
Southern Tier401537.5%2562.5%
Western New York322062.5%1237.5%
Statewide81737045.3%44754.7%

Yesterday, 6 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,119. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Broome1
Kings1
Monroe1
Queens1
Suffolk2

Yesterday, 2,801 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,340 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region968,815145
Central New York647,97758
Finger Lakes867,152116
Long Island2,193,163388
Mid-Hudson1,713,807301
Mohawk Valley326,21835
New York City8,053,1521,509
North Country306,06667
Southern Tier440,93180
Western New York957,847102
Statewide16,475,1282,801

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region886,851137
Central New York599,82070
Finger Lakes804,821115
Long Island1,953,069467
Mid-Hudson1,504,423309
Mohawk Valley303,73747
New York City7,141,9261,905
North Country277,20560
Southern Tier404,00462
Western New York881,550168
Statewide14,757,4063,340

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days   
Capital Region464,6833381,936   
Central New York311,0412971,409   
Finger Lakes485,0443842,143   
Long Island1,141,4361,1936,873   
Mid-Hudson871,4488815,440   
Mohawk Valley165,896127691   
New York City2,989,8343,13921,308   
North Country146,781119664   
Southern Tier221,8721521,170   
Western New York528,0943842,255   
Statewide7,326,1297,01443,889