NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“While we keep a watchful eye on hospitalization and case trends, it is vitally important that every New Yorker continues using the tools we know are effective,” Governor Hochul said. “If you’re feeling sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about available treatments. The vaccine and booster are still the most effective way to limit infection and severe illness, and I encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of these tools so we can continue to keep ourselves and loved ones safe and healthy.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 127,873

Total Positive – 3,243

Percent Positive – 2.54%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.45%

Patient Hospitalization – 817 (-28)

Patients Newly Admitted – 146

Patients in ICU – 130 (+3)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 58 (-1)

Total Discharges – 290,604 (+147)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 6

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,119

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,231

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,432,862

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 13,280

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 84,720

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vacci ne dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.5%

82.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Sunday, March 27, 2022 Monday, March 28, 2022 Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Capital Region 12.61 13.15 11.98 Central New York 46.46 48.65 43.75 Finger Lakes 11.76 12.47 12.12 Long Island 11.05 11.66 11.55 Mid-Hudson 11.81 12.67 12.58 Mohawk Valley 17.37 18.60 18.22 New York City 14.48 15.02 14.69 North Country 15.51 15.00 15.58 Southern Tier 22.54 23.65 23.45 Western New York 9.42 9.69 9.60 Statewide 14.66 15.32 14.86

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Sunday, March 27, 2022 Monday, March 28, 2022 Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Capital Region 3.38% 3.44% 3.47% Central New York 9.14% 9.11% 8.60% Finger Lakes 2.98% 3.04% 3.20% Long Island 2.46% 2.54% 2.60% Mid-Hudson 2.29% 2.33% 2.43% Mohawk Valley 3.78% 3.83% 3.70% New York City 1.75% 1.80% 1.82% North Country 3.07% 2.94% 3.02% Southern Tier 3.45% 3.61% 3.75% Western New York 2.23% 2.33% 2.49% Statewide 2.36% 2.43% 2.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Sunday, March 27, 2022 Monday, March 28, 2022 Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Bronx 0.91% 0.96% 1.00% Kings 1.70% 1.76% 1.76% New York 2.46% 2.51% 2.52% Queens 1.48% 1.54% 1.55% Richmond 1.71% 1.86% 1.92%

Yesterday 3,243 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,967,372. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,783 38 Allegany 8,910 3 Broome 45,024 31 Cattaraugus 15,391 1 Cayuga 16,146 36 Chautauqua 23,523 11 Chemung 21,253 12 Chenango 9,262 5 Clinton 16,682 14 Columbia 10,023 9 Cortland 10,551 11 Delaware 7,694 12 Dutchess 63,785 19 Erie 207,998 121 Essex 5,628 12 Franklin 9,454 11 Fulton 12,552 18 Genesee 13,620 5 Greene 8,597 3 Hamilton 871 1 Herkimer 13,744 12 Jefferson 19,973 22 Lewis 6,133 4 Livingston 11,583 2 Madison 13,057 23 Monroe 151,118 147 Montgomery 11,851 15 Nassau 402,360 195 Niagara 47,750 22 NYC 2,298,730 1,288 Oneida 53,070 85 Onondaga 111,793 196 Ontario 19,846 25 Orange 106,323 53 Orleans 8,581 3 Oswego 25,942 72 Otsego 9,860 11 Putnam 23,550 20 Rensselaer 31,274 44 Rockland 92,056 45 Saratoga 45,929 31 Schenectady 32,811 21 Schoharie 4,979 4 Schuyler 3,449 2 Seneca 5,900 4 St. Lawrence 21,072 51 Steuben 19,834 9 Suffolk 425,609 130 Sullivan 18,331 7 Tioga 10,686 15 Tompkins 18,529 66 Ulster 31,581 24 Warren 13,541 8 Washington 12,026 6 Wayne 17,142 17 Westchester 249,983 188 Wyoming 8,265 1 Yates 3,364 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 48 37 77.1% 11 22.9% Central New York 67 40 59.7% 27 40.3% Finger Lakes 115 38 33.0% 77 67.0% Long Island 138 61 44.2% 77 55.8% Mid-Hudson 62 26 41.9% 36 58.1% Mohawk Valley 28 17 60.7% 11 39.3% New York City 250 98 39.2% 152 60.8% North Country 37 18 48.6% 19 51.4% Southern Tier 40 15 37.5% 25 62.5% Western New York 32 20 62.5% 12 37.5% Statewide 817 370 45.3% 447 54.7%

Yesterday, 6 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,119. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Broome 1 Kings 1 Monroe 1 Queens 1 Suffolk 2

Yesterday, 2,801 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,340 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 968,815 145 Central New York 647,977 58 Finger Lakes 867,152 116 Long Island 2,193,163 388 Mid-Hudson 1,713,807 301 Mohawk Valley 326,218 35 New York City 8,053,152 1,509 North Country 306,066 67 Southern Tier 440,931 80 Western New York 957,847 102 Statewide 16,475,128 2,801

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 886,851 137 Central New York 599,820 70 Finger Lakes 804,821 115 Long Island 1,953,069 467 Mid-Hudson 1,504,423 309 Mohawk Valley 303,737 47 New York City 7,141,926 1,905 North Country 277,205 60 Southern Tier 404,004 62 Western New York 881,550 168 Statewide 14,757,406 3,340

Booster/Additional Shots: