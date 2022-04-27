HARTWICK, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police announced that they have arrested a Hartwick man for predatory sex assault against a child in two different counties. A woman who knew about the crimes, however, did not report them has also been arrested.

NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Oneonta has arrested Joshua R. Condon, age 40 or Hartwick, NY for the class “A” felony of Predatory Sex Assault against a Child in two different counties. The investigation began in February of 2022 after it was reported to State Police that Condon raped and sexually abused two victims under the age of 13 on multiple occasions.

Condon was arrested and charged with two counts of the class “A” felony of Predatory Sex Assault Against a Child on February 13, 2022, after an investigation showed that he had committed the crimes in Otsego County. He was remanded to the Otsego County Jail without bail.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that Condon raped a victim under the age of 13 while in Delaware County. Today on April 27, 2022, Condon was additionally charged with one count of the class “A” felony of Predatory Sex Assault Against a Child.

Jessica Bresee, age 34 of Hartwick was also criminally charged after investigators discovered that she knew about the sex assaults and did not report them to the police. She was charged with two counts of the class “C” felony of Criminal Facilitation in the second degree in Otsego County and one count of the class “C” felony of Criminal Facilitation in the second degree in Delaware County.