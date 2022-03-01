HCCC Fundraiser To Help Ukrainian Refugees

Northeast Region

by: Shelby Payanis

Posted: / Updated:

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In an effort to help Ukrainian victims after the attacks by Russia, the Herkimer County Community College started a fundraiser to help refugees once they arrive in the states.

“The Greater Herkimer Lions Club, Herkimer Elks Lodge 1439, and Herkimer County Hunger Coalition ask viewers, service organizations, churches, and schools to join us in donating to WCK,” said Ray Lenarcic, retired HBCC professor.

WCK, or the World Central Kitchen’s chef relief team, will use these donations to help feed and support the over half a million residents working to flee Ukraine.

“Next to the word courage in the dictionary is the blue-yellow Ukrainian flag. Nickoly ne zvadaysya – Ukrainian for never give up. They won’t and never should we in supporting them,” said Lenarcic.

