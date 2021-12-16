Holiday Deer Hunt returning to New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Hunters in New York still have opportunities to secure venison this season.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed that the state will host a Holiday Deer Hunt in the southern zone this season. According to DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, this is one of the many late-season hunting opportunities.

“Late-season deer hunting in New York State is a great opportunity for hunters to venture afield,” Commissioner Seggos said in a press release. “The late bow and muzzleloader season opened December 13th and runs through December 21st in the Southern Zone, and this year DEC is pleased to provide the Holiday Deer Hunt for hunters across the Southern Zone to get outside with friends and family during the holiday break.”

The Holiday Deer Hunt is an extension of the late bow and muzzleloader season, the DEC stated. Hunters must possess a bowhunting or muzzleloading privilege to participate and may use all deer carcass tags valid during those seasons.

Hunters are also encouraged to freeze or donate venison, as well as pass up young, small-antlered buck and to focus on antlerless deer instead.

The DEC also reminded hunters of new requirements that include wearing blaze orange or pink when pursuing a deer with a firearm.

As previously authorized, the Holiday Deer Hunt will occur in all Southern Zone counties. It will run from December 26, 2021 to January 1, 2022.