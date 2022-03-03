Homeowner identity released after 800 pounds of marijuana found in Holyoke

Northeast Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have released the identity of a homeowner after more than $1 million worth of marijuana was seized in Holyoke last month.

A search warrant was conducted after information was received of the possible illegal growing operation from the Holyoke Board of Health and Holyoke Fire Department. More than 800 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated street value of $1.6 million, was found inside the home on February 17 after officers from the Holyoke Police Narcotic Investigation Bureau and the DEA. Owners of the property were not home at the time.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, the home located on 107 Cross Road is owned by Xinghaun Chen. The utilities are listed under Jinji Chen, who has an address in Flushing, New York. Currently, the location of both people are unknown and no arrests have been made.

  • Credit: Holyoke Police Department
  • Credit: Holyoke Police Department
  • Credit: Holyoke Police Department

If you have any information on the incident you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Departments’ Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. You can also anonymous text-a-tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE, then your message. Text END to complete the message.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the DEA and several law enforcement departments due to similar crimes being committed locally.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now