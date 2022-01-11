Issues arise during beginning of mobile sports betting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York mobile betting sites have seen massive activity and they have been offering a number of reward promos to draw in customers. One local man ran into an issue.

It has been four days since the start of mobile sports betting in New York. On Saturday according to marketing company GeoComply, 5.8 million made transactions.

With so many people using mobile sports betting, issues were expected.

Sites like DraftKings New York, FanDuel New York, and BetRivers New York saw major action this past weekend.

But some hiccups are bound to happen, which is what Jeremy who gambles for fun, encountered with Caesars.

“They put this massive bonus out there. You deposit $3,000 and they will match that with $3,000 and $300 bonus.”

Jeremy says according to Caesar’s website the match deposit of $3,000 was supposed to go into his account after 48 hours.

Three days later, Jeremy still doesn’t have his bonus.

“I followed all the terms and conditions and submitted the deposits, yet I still haven’t received our match funds.”

Tom Reeg, the chief executive officer of Caesars Entertainment, did an interview Monday morning on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.

“When you have massive demand, that’s when you see the pinch points in your system and, unfortunately, we had a couple and we did not have a flawless performance this weekend,” Reeg said. “As a sports bettor myself, I know how frustrating that can be and I apologize to those that could not get a bet down for a brief period of time. “

Caesars also had an outage of two hours on the first day of the mobile sports betting launch. But so far, Caesars has not addressed the issue with matching funds.

Rush Street Interactive COO Mattias Stetz says it’s important to remember whether you’re a veteran or a first-timer bettor to read the fine print.

There can be with-drawl requirements and other clauses that you should be aware of.

“It’s important to bet responsibly. This is entertainment. and you can have fun. We will have some interesting promotions in the playoffs,” said Stetz.

The New York State Gaming Commission says the issues may be related to the volume of people signing up. They plan to have the numbers out this week on how many people played and how much money was won.