Lake Ontario logs 4th highest outflows on record despite ice cover

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite wintery conditions, outflows on Lake Ontario are remaining high.

The International Lake Ontario- St. Lawrence River Board has confirmed that outflows on Lake Ontario in January were found to be the fourth highest on record since 1990. This is following records set in 2020, 2021 and 1987.

As of January 26, Lake Ontario’s outflow at the Moses-Saunders Power Dam in Massena was 6,900 cubic meters per second.

However, this is despite ice cover on the Lake and the St. Lawrence River. According to the Board, as of late January, ice had formed in the “critical sections” of the St. Lawrence River. This includes in the Beauharnois Canal and on Lake St. Lawrence.

The Board added that since January 10, 2022, outflows from Lake Ontario have been decreased and increased as conditions required to manage ice cover formation.

These adjustments are made to support stable ice cover formations as ice cover is considered important to reduce ice jams and prevent unconsolidated ice from flowing into and clogging hydropower intakes.

The Board confirmed that it will continue to make necessary outflow adjustments throughout the winter. Information on hydrologic conditions, water levels and outflows can be found on the Board’s website.