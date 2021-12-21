Man charged with gun possession after shooting rap video at casino

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls man was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment after attempting to film a rap video on top of the Seneca Niagara Casino parking ramp last Friday, according to a police report.

Police said casino security called them after noticing six men filming on the roof of the parking structure, including one man who had a gun. Police said the man was seen on surveillance footage throwing the gun off the roof when police arrived, nearly striking casino security guards who were waiting below.

Markiez Davis, 22, was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment, according to the report.

The gun was recovered on the sidewalk below the ramp. Police said the men initially told them no one had a gun and they were just filming a rap video.

Police said they also seized marijuana from a vehicle and “a large amount of cash hidden in the trunk.”

This story was first reported by The Buffalo News.