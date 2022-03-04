Mayan Hands weave support for women in Central America

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – A group of women in Guatemala have been passing down the tradition of weaving for more than two thousand years. It’s a tradition Mayan Hands, a nonprofit in Albany, is on a mission to preserve.

Brenda Rosenbaum founded the fair trade nonprofit in Albany more 30 years ago. The name, Mayan Hands, comes from those who weave the ornate creations.

The Albany resident grew up in a Jewish community in Guatemala and studied alongside Maya women as an anthropologist. Her experience led her to form Mayan Hands so that talented female Mayan weavers and artisans could access an international market for their fine handmade products.

The fair trade nonprofit employees about 200 artisans. They weave baskets, bracelets, bags, table linens and much much more.

“Mayan women all around the world are known for their exquisite weaving but in their home country they experience a great deal of gender discrimination, racial discrimination and then discrimination because they live in such extreme poverty,” said Anne Kelly, the executive director at Mayan Hands.

