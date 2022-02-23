Mayor Palmieri announces Utica ‘Prosperity Initiative Phase III’

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mayor Robert Palmieri announced Phase III of Utica’s Prosperity Initiative for formal approval. The $27 million in community investment consists of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for projects and programs that are considered “top priority.”

“The Utica Prosperity Initiative is providing our community a unique opportunity to enhance the quality of life for our residents. Through strategic investment, we are promoting Utica’s existing assets; with a mission to make our community an attraction and a destination.” Mayor Robert Palmieri, City of Utica

Part of the initiative is adding five new police officers to the complement to combat the ongoing gun violence problem in the city, which has recently been approved by the common council. There is also a substantive allocation of resources set aside for the improvement of city parks, recreational equipment, fire trucks, plows, and other city facilities. These purchases are expected to reduce the amount of money the city borrows for these expenses.

Phase I and Phase II projects are currently underway. These include initiatives in childcare, residential rehabilitation, infrastructure (paving and sewer), affordable housing, the Utica Children’s Museum, the Utica Zoo, the Uptown Theatre, assistance for low-income students, and ‘at-risk’ student mentorships.

A breakdown of Phase III projects/initiatives includes the following: