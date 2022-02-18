Mayor Palmieri will appoint a replacement for Utica’s 5th District after Delvin Moody’s resignation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/PNY) – Councilman Delvin Moody has announced he will step down from the Utica Common Council in the upcoming weeks. This news comes after moody was charged with Third Degree Assault. The next step is for Mayor Palmieri to appoint a replacement for the 5th District.

“I reached out to Ward Chairperson who was a previous councilmember, Freddie Hamilton and she has communications with the Mayor,” said Frank Meola, Utica Common Council Member.

The new council member will have to be a Democrat because the appointment has to be kept within the same party as the previous council person. The process will be determined by the date the Mayor makes the appointment.

“If he makes the appointment early before petition time then, of course, that appointment has to carry petitions and get on a ballot in November. If he makes the appointment after petition time then it’s up to the committee to do what they call a certificate of nomination,” said Meola.

Although he has resigned, Delvin Moody will continue to represent the 5th District until his replacement is appointed.

“It may take a month but I’m hoping to move on this as soon as possible petition time starts Mar. 1st, so we don’t have too much time and hope we can get someone to fill the shoes of Delvin Moody.,” said Meola.