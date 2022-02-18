Mayor Palmieri will appoint a replacement for Utica’s 5th District after Delvin Moody’s resignation

Northeast Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/PNY) – Councilman Delvin Moody has announced he will step down from the Utica Common Council in the upcoming weeks. This news comes after moody was charged with Third Degree Assault. The next step is for Mayor Palmieri to appoint a replacement for the 5th District.

“I reached out to Ward Chairperson who was a previous councilmember, Freddie Hamilton and she has communications with the Mayor,” said Frank Meola, Utica Common Council Member.

The new council member will have to be a Democrat because the appointment has to be kept within the same party as the previous council person. The process will be determined by the date the Mayor makes the appointment.

“If he makes the appointment early before petition time then, of course, that appointment has to carry petitions and get on a ballot in November. If he makes the appointment after petition time then it’s up to the committee to do what they call a certificate of nomination,” said Meola.

Although he has resigned, Delvin Moody will continue to represent the 5th District until his replacement is appointed.

“It may take a month but I’m hoping to move on this as soon as possible petition time starts Mar. 1st, so we don’t have too much time and hope we can get someone to fill the shoes of Delvin Moody.,” said Meola.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now