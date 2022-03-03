MVCC hosting ‘FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Championship’

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mohawk Valley Community College has announced that on Sunday, March 6th, it will be holding the statewide FIRST® Tech Challenge Robotics Championship.

Twenty-eight teams will be competing from across the state, including Clinton, Buffalo, Potsdam, Corning, and Westchester County. To qualify for the state Championship, teams first had to advance through eight qualifying FIRST@MVCC competitions organized all over the state.

Students in grades seven through 12 make up the ‘FIRST Tech Challenge’ teams and collaborate in areas such as design, fabrication, and programming. Their goal is to work together to improve their robots throughout the season. They are judged based on their robot’s performance and control, innovation, and their team’s ability to document the engineering & design process.

The competition is It will be free to the public and all are encouraged to attend.

Time/Date/Location:

Robert R. Jorgensen Center Field House on the College’s Utica Campus

1101 Sherman Drive from

10:00 am to 5:30 pm.

Anyone who attends is required to wear a mask.