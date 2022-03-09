MVHS closing vaccination POD & testing site

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) has announced they’re closing the COVID-19 Vaccination POD located at 1710 Burrstone Road, as well as the testing trailer on the St. Luke’s Campus starting Friday, March 11th, due to low volume.

MVHS says that testing will remain available to employees and additionally, antigen self-test kits are sold at most pharmacies.

Testing sites are still available in the area, including:

Rite Aid

Walgreens

Kinney Drugs

WellNow Urgent Care

Vaccination sites are still available, including:

Rite Aid

Walgreens

Kinney Drugs

Price Chopper

Hannaford

Upstate Family Health Center

Oneida, Herkimer & Madison County Health Departments

https://www.upstatefamilyhealthcenter.org/

Utica Main Office

1001 Noyes Street

Utica, NY 13502

315-624-9470

Rome Location

205 W. Dominick Street

Rome, NY 13440

315-624-9470

Oneida County Health Department

https://ocgov.net/content/vaccination-appointments#

Utica Clinic

Utica, NY 13501

300 West Dominick St

Rome Clinic

300 West Dominick St

Rome, NY 13440



Herkimer County Public Health Department

https://www.herkimercounty.org/bulletin-information.php?id=225

315‑867‑1176

Call or visit the website for vaccine information

Madison County Health Department

https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2839/Find-a-1st-Dose-COVID-19-Vaccine-Clinic

138 N Court St

Wampsville, NY 13163

Resources, including a vaccine finder tool, are available online.