New NYS law prohibits slaughter of race horses

Northeast Region
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new law that prohibits the slaughter of race horses after their racing careers are over.

Violations will be punishable with fines of up to $1,000 per horse. The money will go toward caring for retired racehorses.

The law only applies to race horses and not ones that are slaughtered for consumption.

New York Racing Association (NYRA) officials said they are in full support of the bill and stated they already have their own punishments for owners or trainers who sell a horse for slaughter, including permanent loss of rights to stalls at all NYRA tracks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now