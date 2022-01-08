New York State COVID-19 update on Saturday, January 8

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“There is an answer to this winter surge and it’s simple: the vaccine and the booster,” Governor Hochul said. “Our vaccination rate among children is still too low. parents and guardians don’t delay in getting your children vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. It’s safe and widely available. This is the one of the best ways to keep our numbers down, as well as wearing a mask and staying home if sick.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 425,782

Total Positive – 90,132

Percent Positive – 21.17%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 22.15%

Patient Hospitalization – 11,843 (+295)

Patients Newly Admitted – 2,144

Patients in ICU – 1483 (+34)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 720 (+16)

Total Discharges – 241,729 (+1,726)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 154

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49,344

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,859

Total vaccine doses administered – 34,297,800

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 108,077

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 556,642

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Thursday, January 6, 2022 Friday, January 7, 2022 Capital Region 189.67 199.43 219.87 Central New York 217.66 239.91 257.13 Finger Lakes 158.94 172.37 185.50 Long Island 423.40 411.38 406.80 Mid-Hudson 334.36 338.51 345.40 Mohawk Valley 158.31 172.65 185.95 New York City 471.91 473.86 470.23 North Country 124.22 136.39 152.04 Southern Tier 157.02 171.06 182.48 Western New York 207.50 223.67 239.91 Statewide 359.36 363.41 366.82

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Thursday, January 6, 2022 Friday, January 7, 2022 Capital Region 18.72% 18.94% 19.81% Central New York 20.70% 22.02% 22.26% Finger Lakes 19.44% 20.04% 20.10% Long Island 26.76% 26.58% 26.46% Mid-Hudson 23.10% 23.08% 23.06% Mohawk Valley 16.89% 17.18% 17.46% New York City 22.42% 22.16% 21.75% North Country 15.79% 16.07% 16.34% Southern Tier 15.70% 15.58% 15.64% Western New York 20.68% 21.31% 22.13% Statewide 22.48% 22.36% 22.15%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Thursday, January 6, 2022 Friday, January 7, 2022 Bronx 27.53% 26.65% 25.94% Kings 20.99% 20.69% 20.36% New York 17.85% 17.75% 17.24% Queens 24.32% 24.28% 24.15% Richmond 24.47% 23.98% 23.43%

Yesterday, 90,132 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 4,056,827. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 46,262 1,031 Allegany 7,320 52 Broome 36,704 508 Cattaraugus 12,242 166 Cayuga 12,627 193 Chautauqua 19,018 310 Chemung 16,520 269 Chenango 7,313 109 Clinton 11,178 289 Columbia 7,713 175 Cortland 8,012 176 Delaware 6,080 103 Dutchess 52,215 1,110 Erie 168,530 3,397 Essex 4,169 107 Franklin 7,010 128 Fulton 9,739 113 Genesee 11,067 171 Greene 6,805 109 Hamilton 704 12 Herkimer 11,053 160 Jefferson 14,586 231 Lewis 5,067 62 Livingston 9,222 145 Madison 9,976 161 Monroe 125,927 2,235 Montgomery 9,224 174 Nassau 343,597 6,617 Niagara 38,617 738 NYC 1,871,136 47,591 Oneida 42,962 688 Onondaga 82,087 1,899 Ontario 15,483 257 Orange 87,890 2,137 Orleans 6,978 113 Oswego 19,048 373 Otsego 7,351 190 Putnam 19,693 403 Rensselaer 23,915 561 Rockland 77,349 1,574 Saratoga 35,300 745 Schenectady 25,456 493 Schoharie 3,736 67 Schuyler 2,630 34 Seneca 4,334 80 St. Lawrence 16,136 170 Steuben 15,622 209 Suffolk 366,663 6,992 Sullivan 14,441 415 Tioga 8,370 139 Tompkins 13,097 284 Ulster 24,817 471 Warren 10,360 266 Washington 9,241 156 Wayne 13,386 200 Westchester 211,487 4,432 Wyoming 6,786 111 Yates 2,576 31

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 368 278 76% 90 24% Central New York 255 205 80% 50 20% Finger Lakes 622 406 65% 216 35% Long Island 2,112 1,333 63% 779 37% Mid-Hudson 1,288 830 64% 458 36% Mohawk Valley 138 87 63% 51 37% New York City 6,183 3,099 50% 3,084 50% North Country 91 65 71% 26 29% Southern Tier 212 130 61% 82 39% Western New York 574 414 72% 160 28% Statewide 11,843 6,847 58% 4,996 42%

Yesterday, 154 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 49,344. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 9 Broome 2 Cattaraugus 1 Cayuga 1 Chemung 1 Chenango 1 Cortland 1 Dutchess 3 Erie 10 Essex 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 23 Manhattan 13 Monroe 3 Nassau 11 Niagara 2 Oneida 2 Onondaga 5 Ontario 2 Orange 5 Otsego 1 Queens 22 Richmond 2 Rockland 2 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 19 Sullivan 1 Sullivan 1 Westchester 4

Yesterday, 23,415 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,094 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 945,685 1,510 Central New York 632,046 533 Finger Lakes 842,802 1,155 Long Island 2,106,733 3,406 Mid-Hudson 1,648,318 2,388 Mohawk Valley 318,409 289 New York City 7,714,979 12,240 North Country 295,796 265 Southern Tier 429,333 495 Western New York 930,450 1,134 Statewide 15,864,551 23,415

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 861,282 1,164 Central New York 583,750 541 Finger Lakes 777,613 1,065 Long Island 1,856,862 2,100 Mid-Hudson 1,435,463 1,768 Mohawk Valley 294,552 268 New York City 6,739,526 8,392 North Country 266,845 237 Southern Tier 391,945 433 Western New York 848,990 1,126 Statewide 14,056,828 17,094

Booster/Additional Shots: