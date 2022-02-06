New York State COVID-19 update Sunday, February 6

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.
“I’m so proud of the work New Yorkers have put in to fight this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “The trends continue to be promising, but it is important we continue to be vigilant so we can keep positivity rates low. If you haven’t, get vaccinated and get your booster as soon as possible, it is our best weapon against this virus.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 161,261
- Total Positive – 5,680
- Percent Positive – 3.52%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.87%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,147 (-319)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 558
- Patients in ICU – 854 (-32)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 494 (-13)
- Total Discharges – 277,144 (+756)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 68
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,620
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,730
- Total vaccine doses administered – 36,183,980
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,088
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 311,601
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.5%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Thursday, February 3, 2022
|Friday, February 4, 2022
|Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Capital Region
|59.32
|53.54
|54.72
|Central New York
|77.11
|71.22
|65.08
|Finger Lakes
|49.79
|44.21
|39.45
|Long Island
|35.81
|33.59
|32.81
|Mid-Hudson
|37.81
|35.28
|32.68
|Mohawk Valley
|67.70
|62.11
|58.14
|New York City
|34.88
|31.78
|30.29
|North Country
|85.75
|78.42
|73.48
|Southern Tier
|72.15
|65.51
|57.93
|Western New York
|53.80
|48.80
|44.80
|Statewide
|43.76
|40.05
|37.78
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Thursday, February 3, 2022
|Friday, February 4, 2022
|Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Capital Region
|8.32%
|7.77%
|8.46%
|Central New York
|10.87%
|9.79%
|9.65%
|Finger Lakes
|8.42%
|7.91%
|7.55%
|Long Island
|5.81%
|5.49%
|5.31%
|Mid-Hudson
|5.19%
|4.93%
|4.56%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.34%
|8.26%
|7.95%
|New York City
|3.35%
|3.09%
|2.93%
|North Country
|11.44%
|11.02%
|11.09%
|Southern Tier
|6.90%
|6.76%
|6.26%
|Western New York
|9.46%
|8.92%
|8.76%
|Statewide
|5.22%
|4.87%
|4.65%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Thursday, February 3, 2022
|Friday, February 4, 2022
|Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Bronx
|3.11%
|2.97%
|3.03%
|Kings
|3.30%
|2.93%
|2.74%
|New York
|2.95%
|2.77%
|2.63%
|Queens
|3.84%
|3.63%
|3.35%
|Richmond
|4.33%
|3.85%
|3.63%
Yesterday, 5,680 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,830,510. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|56,701
|376
|Allegany
|8,486
|27
|Broome
|43,021
|55
|Cattaraugus
|14,739
|24
|Cayuga
|15,230
|22
|Chautauqua
|22,798
|34
|Chemung
|20,435
|28
|Chenango
|8,801
|16
|Clinton
|15,371
|44
|Columbia
|9,582
|8
|Cortland
|9,993
|22
|Delaware
|7,361
|15
|Dutchess
|62,229
|35
|Erie
|202,405
|197
|Essex
|5,219
|14
|Franklin
|8,628
|35
|Fulton
|11,898
|41
|Genesee
|13,317
|13
|Greene
|8,247
|15
|Hamilton
|803
|0
|Herkimer
|13,199
|26
|Jefferson
|18,904
|43
|Lewis
|5,965
|8
|Livingston
|11,192
|15
|Madison
|12,300
|20
|Monroe
|146,948
|187
|Montgomery
|11,322
|33
|Nassau
|394,006
|396
|Niagara
|46,384
|47
|NYC
|2,245,924
|2,174
|Oneida
|50,846
|74
|Onondaga
|103,968
|128
|Ontario
|18,906
|33
|Orange
|103,972
|97
|Orleans
|8,381
|12
|Oswego
|23,881
|53
|Otsego
|9,291
|19
|Putnam
|22,978
|20
|Rensselaer
|30,021
|121
|Rockland
|90,183
|116
|Saratoga
|43,901
|117
|Schenectady
|31,563
|59
|Schoharie
|4,760
|7
|Schuyler
|3,272
|4
|Seneca
|5,550
|18
|St. Lawrence
|19,555
|47
|Steuben
|18,888
|37
|Suffolk
|418,536
|392
|Sullivan
|17,812
|16
|Tioga
|10,205
|19
|Tompkins
|16,709
|31
|Ulster
|30,113
|39
|Warren
|12,847
|16
|Washington
|11,491
|24
|Wayne
|16,425
|23
|Westchester
|243,771
|175
|Wyoming
|8,087
|9
|Yates
|3,190
|4
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|248
|166
|66.90%
|82
|33.10%
|Central New York
|156
|113
|72.40%
|43
|27.60%
|Finger Lakes
|497
|249
|50.10%
|248
|49.90%
|Long Island
|803
|400
|49.80%
|403
|50.20%
|Mid-Hudson
|500
|277
|55.40%
|223
|44.60%
|Mohawk Valley
|110
|63
|57.30%
|47
|42.70%
|New York City
|2,147
|1,016
|47.30%
|1,131
|52.70%
|North Country
|110
|53
|48.20%
|57
|51.80%
|Southern Tier
|167
|84
|50.30%
|83
|49.70%
|Western New York
|409
|214
|52.30%
|195
|47.70%
|Statewide
|5,147
|2,635
|51.20%
|2,512
|48.80%
Yesterday, 68 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,620. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Bronx
|4
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Cayuga
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Clinton
|1
|Erie
|5
|Fulton
|2
|Kings
|7
|Lewis
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|7
|New York
|10
|Orange
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Putnam
|1
|Queens
|9
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Suffolk
|4
|Sullivan
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|2
Yesterday, 7,593 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,582 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|960,183
|157
|Central New York
|642,200
|210
|Finger Lakes
|858,413
|193
|Long Island
|2,159,450
|867
|Mid-Hudson
|1,687,775
|621
|Mohawk Valley
|323,156
|61
|New York City
|7,925,468
|5,093
|North Country
|301,101
|51
|Southern Tier
|436,919
|73
|Western New York
|949,540
|267
|Statewide
|16,244,205
|7,593
People woth complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|876,427
|313
|Central New York
|592,685
|334
|Finger Lakes
|792,812
|390
|Long Island
|1,908,203
|1,553
|Mid-Hudson
|1,473,456
|942
|Mohawk Valley
|299,368
|123
|New York City
|6,976,910
|8,133
|North Country
|271,691
|125
|Southern Tier
|398,747
|167
|Western New York
|868,176
|502
|Statewide
|14,458,475
|12,582
Booster/Additional Shots:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|438,515
|679
|8,475
|Central New York
|289,677
|538
|7,450
|Finger Lakes
|454,144
|979
|10,949
|Long Island
|1,032,353
|4,239
|146,409
|Mid-Hudson
|791,131
|2,294
|86,995
|Mohawk Valley
|154,398
|315
|3,695
|New York City
|2,610,676
|12,037
|433,739
|North Country
|135,528
|163
|3,648
|Southern Tier
|207,351
|301
|4,235
|Western New York
|494,586
|1,097
|10,979
|Statewide
|6,608,359
|22,642
|716,574