Niskayuna Police searching for school bus hit-and-run suspect

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are on the hunt for a pick-up driver who took off Thursday morning after hitting a Niskayuna High School bus. The hit-and-run crash happened at the intersection of Route 7 and Rosendale Road.

Front to back, side to side, little to no damage was done to the Niskayuna Bus #288.

Niskayuna bus drivers say this shows you the safety and security provided to students on their way to high school in the morning.

Students on the bus tell NEWS10 ABC they were stopped at a traffic light when they heard a bang and were jolted forward in their seats. They turned around right away to see what had happened.

That’s when students saw a white truck with extensive damage to the front-end. Before they knew it, the driver took off.

Police responded, and the bus was released and continued to the high school. Students were checked by school nurses, and there were no injuries. They cleared them to go to class and continue with their day.

The Niskayuna Central School District sent a letter to the families of the bus route to explain what had happened.

When NEWS10 reached out to the district, they declined on-camera interviews with anyone from the school district, calling it a police investigation. The district said they would defer to law enforcement on other details.

Drivers at the Niskayuna bus garage say they are glad to know everyone is okay, and they hope the driver does the right thing and comes forward.

Niskayuna Police are searching for a white pick-up truck that has extensive damage to its front end. If you have any information about the crash, give them a call at (518) 386-4585 and non-emergency (518) 630-0911.