Oneida County COVID-19 update, February 24

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for February 18th through February 23rd.

  • 321 new positive cases, 56,604 total.
    • 2/18: 60
    • 2/19: 43
    • 2/20: 27
    • 2/21: 41
    • 2/22: 65
    • 2/23: 85
  • 688 active positive cases.
  • Total infection by age (percentages rounded):
    • 3% are 0-4 years-old
    • 7% are 5-11 years-old
    • 7% are 12-17 years-old
    • 44% are 18-44 years-old
    • 26% are 45-64 years-old
    • 7% are 65-74 years-old
    • 6% are 75+ years-old
  • Total infection by gender (percentages rounded):
    • 51% female
    • 47% male
  • 3 new COVID-19-related deaths, 654 total.
    • 2/18: 0
    • 2/19: 0
    • 2/20: 0
    • 2/21: 3
    • 2/22: 0
    • 2/23: 0
  •  18 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 11 at MVHS.
    • 5 at Rome Health.
    • 2 out of county.
      • 1 of total hospitalized in ICU.
      • None of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
  • 77% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over have their first dose of vaccine.
  • 72% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated.
  • 25% of Oneida County residents ages 5-11 have their first dose.
  • 78,342 booster doses have been administered.

Oneida County continues to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots and testing at the Utica and Rome Health clinics.

Vaccinations & Boosters (All brands and dosages available except for Johnson & Johnson)

Utica Health Clinic, 406 Elizabeth Street, Utica

Rome Health Clinic, 300 W. Dominick Street, Rome

Testing

Utica Health Clinic, 406 Elizabeth Street, Utica

Rome Health Clinic, 300 W. Dominick Street, Rome

