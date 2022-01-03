Police: Woman who drove into water near Niagara Falls died by drowning

Northeast Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Chris Broadbent/News 4) December 8, 2021

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – An autopsy performed by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office determined drowning was the cause of death of the woman who drove her car into the rapids at the edge of Niagara Falls last month, according to State Park Police Capt. Christopher Rola.

Officials previously said they believed the victim, a 69-year-old woman from Williamsville, intentionally drove her car into the water in a suicide attempt. Her name has not been released.

Although the woman was alive when she entered the water, officials believed she died before Coast Guard divers could get to her. Video of their stunning recovery at the brink of the Falls gained international attention.

The car that was driven into the water remained lodged at the brink of the American Falls in the days after the incident, but appeared to have been pushed over the edge in a storm the following weekend.

The Buffalo News first reported details of the autopsy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now